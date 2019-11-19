Toys for Tots 2019 calendar of events

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There are numerous opportunities to donate toys to underserved children across the Lowcountry this Christmas season.

Below, you’ll find a list of events and drop-off locations for Toys for Tots.

Saturday, November 30th – Toys for Tots Cruise on Spiritline Cruises.

Bring a new, unwrapped toy for entry. Reservations are required. At this point, the cruise is full, but additional slots may open up.

Boarding at 10:45 a.m. at Aquarium Wharf. Cruise Charleston Harbor from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 1st – Carriage ride for toy donations

Bring a new, unwrapped toy to Palmetto Carriage Works and ride around Charleston for one hour in a horse-drawn Carriage. (Date may change due to Downtown Christmas Parade. Stay tuned for updates)

Friday, December 6th – Toys for Tots night at Nexton Square Christmas Tree Lighting and Parade.

Rob Fowler will be LIVE on location for his 20 Days of Giving.

Saturday, December 7th – Cooper River Bassmasters 12th annual Fishing Tournament for Toys for Tots.

From Safe Light to 3:00 p.m. Cypress Gardens Boat Landing.

Saturday, December 14th – Krispy Kreme Donuts on Savannah Highway will provide a dozen donuts for a new, unwrapped toy donation to Toys for Tots (All Day)

Saturday, December 14th – Papa Johns Pizza locations around Charleston will donate a portion of proceeds from all sales on this day to Toys for Tots. Pizzas will be delivered by local News 2 and Charleston Radio staff, along with the Marines from 5-9pm in Mt. Pleasant and Goose Creek.