Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 6:00PM

Toys for Tots 2019 calendar of events

Toys for Tots

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There are numerous opportunities to donate toys to underserved children across the Lowcountry this Christmas season.

Below, you’ll find a list of events and drop-off locations for Toys for Tots.

Saturday, November 30thToys for Tots Cruise on Spiritline Cruises.
Bring a new, unwrapped toy for entry. Reservations are required. At this point, the cruise is full, but additional slots may open up.

Boarding at 10:45 a.m. at Aquarium Wharf. Cruise Charleston Harbor from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 1stCarriage ride for toy donations
Bring a new, unwrapped toy to Palmetto Carriage Works and ride around Charleston for one hour in a horse-drawn Carriage. (Date may change due to Downtown Christmas Parade. Stay tuned for updates)

Friday, December 6thToys for Tots night at Nexton Square Christmas Tree Lighting and Parade.
Rob Fowler will be LIVE on location for his 20 Days of Giving.

Saturday, December 7thCooper River Bassmasters 12th annual Fishing Tournament for Toys for Tots
From Safe Light to 3:00 p.m. Cypress Gardens Boat Landing.

Saturday, December 14thKrispy Kreme Donuts on Savannah Highway will provide a dozen donuts for a new, unwrapped toy donation to Toys for Tots (All Day)

Saturday, December 14thPapa Johns Pizza locations around Charleston will donate a portion of proceeds from all sales on this day to Toys for Tots. Pizzas will be delivered by local News 2 and Charleston Radio staff, along with the Marines from 5-9pm in Mt. Pleasant and Goose Creek.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES