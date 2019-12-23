TOYS FOR TOTS: Law enforcement, first responders pick up thousands of toys from News 2 studios

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The giving season is well underway, and Toys for Tots is doing their part the make sure underserved children in the Lowcountry receive a gift this Christmas.

Thousands of families have donated new, unwrapped toys to the organization all season long, by taking them to drop-off locations around the Lowcountry, to the Toy Factory at Northwoods Mall, or right here at News 2 in Mount Pleasant.

With lights flashing and sirens blaring, local law enforcement and first responders on Monday arrived at News 2’s studios in Mount Pleasant to collect the remaining toys – more than 7,000 – for Christmas Day delivery.

Nearly 80,000 toys have already been divided up and delivered to families across the tri-county area ahead of the big day.

Thank you, Lowcountry, for doing your part to help children in need this Christmas!

We would also like to thank the dozens of volunteers who helped gather the toys from News 2.