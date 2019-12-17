Toys for Tots open registration SATURDAY

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Just in from our wonderful Rob Fowler: the U.S. Marine Corps will be hosting a Toys for Tots Open Registration on SATURDAY 12/21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will be held at the Northwoods Mall Toy Factory (next to Booksamillion).

This is a first come first serve event.

Those who want to register must bring social security cards and birth certificates for the children.

The program has received many generous donations and we are so happy to be able to help more families.

Toy donations are still being accepted at our News 2 Studio and drop off locations around the Lowcountry.