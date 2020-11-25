Toys for Tots registration ends on November 27th

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you would like to register to receive toys from Toys for Tots, you must do so by Friday, November 27th.

The U.S. Marines shifted to online registration for its 2020 Toys for Tots campaign in the Lowcountry.

Families who are looking for assistance this holiday season will need to fill out an online registration form to be eligible to receive toy donations for their family. To access the online form, please click here.

Recipients will be required to bring their documents with them when picking up their toys on a determined date ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Those documents include:

Parent’s driver’s license/government ID

Child’s birth certificates OR Social Security Cards, OR court-ordered custody documents, OR DSS paperwork, OR tax documents, OR insurance cards OR passport.

Visit Charleston Toys 4 Tots website for more information or to register online by clicking here.

All toys are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To see a list of toy drop-off locations, please click here.