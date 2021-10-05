Toys for Tots registration opens in person on October 15th

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 19: U.S. first lady Michelle Obama (L) helps children to sort gifts for the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots Campaign December 19, 2013 at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, DC. The first lady delivered toys and gifts donated to the campaign during the event and visited with volunteers and other military personnel. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The season for giving is quickly approaching and News 2 is once again partnering with the U.S. Marines to collect and distribute toys to local children in need for the 35th year.

With help from the community, News 2 and the Marines have collected millions of toys for children who live right here in the Lowcountry.

More than 108,000 toys were donated to support more than 35,000 children across the Lowcountry.

Those who are in need of toy donations can register in person beginning October 15th through November 23rd.

Applications must be submitted in person at the Toys for Tots ‘Toy Factory’ located at 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road (Suite 149) in the Festival Centre near Ashley Phosphate Rd. and Dorchester Rd.

The location will be open Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., and closed on Sundays.

If possible for registration, please try to minimize the number of people you are bringing to enter the facility for a smoother process. People who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask while inside the facility.

You must provide the following credentials in order to register:

Parent’s driver’s license/government ID

Child’s birth certificates OR Social Security Cards, OR court-ordered custody documents, OR DSS paperwork, OR tax documents, OR insurance cards OR passport.

Children eligible to receive toy donations are between ages: newborn to 12-years-old.

All toys are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

