Toys for Tots registration opens October 7 through November 30

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The season for giving is quickly approaching and News 2 is once again partnering with the U.S. Marines to collect and distribute toys to local children in need for the 33rd year.

With help from the community, News 2 and the Marines have collected millions of toys for children who live right here in the Lowcountry.

Those who are in need of toy donations can register beginning October 7th through November 30th.

Applications must be submitted in person at the Toys for Tots storefront inside Northwoods Mall (2150 Northwoods Blvd. Suit B1)

The location will be open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

You must provide the following credentials in order to register:

Parent’s driver’s license/government ID

Child’s birth certificates OR Social Security Cards, OR court-ordered custody documents, OR DSS paperwork, OR tax documents, OR insurance cards OR passport.

Children eligible to receive toy donations are between ages newborn to 12-years-old.

All toys are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To learn more about registration, please click here.