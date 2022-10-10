CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The season for giving is quickly approaching and News 2 is once again partnering with the U.S. Marines to collect and distribute toys to local children in need for the 36th year.

With help from the community, News 2 and the Marines have collected millions of toys for children who live right here in the Lowcountry. In fact, more than 95,000 toys were donated in 2021 to support over 15,000 children right here at home.

Those who are in need of toy donations can register in person beginning October 15th through November 19th.

Applications must be submitted in person at the Toys for Tots ‘Toy Factory’ located at 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road (Suite 149) in the Festival Centre near Ashley Phosphate Rd. and Dorchester Rd.

DATES AND TIMES

The location will be open Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. from October 15-31. It will be closed on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

From November 1 through December 21, the location will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and closed on Sunday and Monday.

You must provide the following credentials in order to register:

Applicants, who are parents or legal guardians, must bring the following items for proof of custody: a photo I.D. and the children’s original birth certificate, or custody documentation for each child being registered.

Children eligible to receive toy donations are between the ages of newborn to 12 years old with the exception if the child has special needs.

All applicants will receive a paper train with a number on it to match their application.

Once you receive a text message saying your number is ready for pick up, you will have three business days to collect the toys.

All toys are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To learn more about registration, please click here.