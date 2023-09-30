MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The holiday season will be here before you know it, and News 2 is once again partnering with the U.S. Marines for the 37th year to collect and distribute toys to local children in need.

News 2 and the Marines rely on the community to show up every year and donate new, unwrapped toys to ensure every child has a gift under the tree at Christmastime.

Last year, more than 101,768 toys were collected and distributed across the tri-county area. That means you helped support more than 13,000 children.

Families who need toy donations for the 2023 season can register in-person and online beginning on Monday, October 16 through Saturday, November 18. You are encouraged to register early and not wait.

If your application has been accepted, you can expect to hear from a Toys for Tots representative beginning November 1 through December 21. These dates also include toy distribution.

In-person registration will take place at the Toy Factory – 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, Suite 149, North Charleston, SC 29418 or you can apply online by clicking here.

You must provide the following credentials in order to register:

Applicants, who are parents or legal guardians, must provide the following items for proof of custody: a photo I.D. and the children’s original birth certificate, or custody documentation for each child being registered.

Children eligible to receive toy donations are between the ages of newborn to 16 years old.

All applicants will receive a paper train with a number on it to match their application.

Once you receive a text message saying your number is ready for pickup, you will have three business days to collect the toys.

All toys are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To learn more about registration, please click here.