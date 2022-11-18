CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry families who need extra help with toys on Christmas have just a few days left to register for the annual Toys for Tots distribution.

News 2 and the U.S. Marines partner each year to collect toys from the community and distribute them to local children who may otherwise not receive gifts on Christmas morning.

But time is running out for families to register to receive toy donations. Those in need of donations must register in person by Saturday, November 19 at the Toys for Tots ‘Toy Factory’ off Ashley Phosphate Road (5101 Ashley Phosphate Road (Suite 149) in the Festival Centre).

Registration will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

You must provide the following credentials in order to register:

Applicants, who are parents or legal guardians, must bring the following items for proof of custody: a photo I.D. and the children’s original birth certificate, or custody documentation for each child being registered.

Children eligible to receive toy donations are between the ages of newborn to 12 years old with the exception of a child who has special needs.

All applicants will receive a paper train with a number on it to match their application.

Once you receive a text message saying your number is ready for pickup, you will have three business days to collect the toys.

All toys are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Toys will be collected at locations throughout the Lowcountry through Christmas week. You can find a toy box at one of the following locations:

Crews Chevrolet – 8199 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston

Pearle Vision – 1113 Market Circle Boulevard, Mount Pleasant

Preferred Home Services – 4214 Domino Avenue, Suite A, North Charleston

Colucci’s Jewelers – 10016 Dorchester Road, Summerville

Kim’s Fine Jewelry – 1216 N Main Street, Summerville

Heaven’s Marketplace – 2521 N Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

Holy City HVAC – East Bay and Market Street, Charleston

Charleston Tree Experts – 2851 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

Berkeley Electric – 1735 US 52 West in the West Branch Commerce Center

Carpet Baggers – 3196 Marginal Road, Charleston

Southbay – 1400 Liberty Midtown Drive, Mount Pleasant

Closets by Design – 7268 Investment Drive, North Charleston

Tidewater Pharmacy – 421 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard, Mount Pleasant

Brownswood Nursery – 1290 Brownswood Road, Johns Island

John Price Law – 3045 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston

Telus International – 3450 Ingleside Boulevard, Ladson

Assey Dental Associates – 1041 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard, Suite A, Mount Pleasant

Holy City Hospitality – 39F John Street, Charleston (Victor’s Seafood and Steak)

The Kolgaklis Family/ Local Geico Agents – 5609 Rivers Avenue (Gaslite Square at Rivers and Remount Road)

D1 Training – 1220 Ben Sawyer Boulevard, Mount Pleasant

Blackbaud – 65 Fairchild St, Charleston

WCBD-TV News 2 – 210 W. Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant