Toys for Tots shifts to ONLINE REGISTRATION for the 2020 holiday season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Marines have shifted to online registration for its 2020 Toys for Tots campaign in the Lowcountry.

Families who are looking for assistance this holiday season will need to fill out an online registration form to be eligible to receive toy donations for their family.

Registration is currently open for local families through Friday, November 27th. To access the online form, please click here.

In addition, families who will receive toy donations will be required to bring their documents with them when picking up their toys on a determined date ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Those documents include:

Parent’s driver’s license/government ID

Child’s birth certificates OR Social Security Cards, OR court-ordered custody documents, OR DSS paperwork, OR tax documents, OR insurance cards OR passport.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Marines will hold a ONE DAY in-person registration event on Saturday, November 7th from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Felix C. Davis Community Center in North Charleston’s Park Circle.

Parents or guardians will be able to register their children – from newborn through age 12 – at this one-day registration event or by signing up online. Again, you will be required to prove guardianship at the time of in-person registration or when picking up your toys following the online registration.

Visit Charleston Toys 4 Tots website for more information or to register online by clicking here.

All toys are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.