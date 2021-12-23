TOYS FOR TOTS: Thousands of toys picked up from News 2 studios

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – With help from law enforcement, first responders and numerous volunteers, thousands of toys were collected and picked up this year for Toys for Tots.

On Thursday, those agencies, community volunteers, and members of the Buffalo Soldiers arrived at the News 2 station to pick up toys that were delivered over the holiday season.

New, unwrapped toys were donated by thousands of families to Toys for Tots at various drop-off locations in the tri-county area.

Close to 80,000 toys were already sorted and delivered to families throughout the Lowcountry.

The toys were loaded up and taken to the toy warehouse in North Charleston to be sorted, counted, and packed up to be delivered Christmas morning.

The toys will be delivered to underserved children and families identified by police organizations.