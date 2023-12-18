NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Toys for Tots will hold a special one-day registration event Friday in North Charleston.

Those who missed the initial registration period or who found themselves in need of a little extra help this Christmas can come to the Toys for Tots ‘Toy Factory’ (5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, Ste 149) on Friday, December 22nd from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. to register.

Adults who are registering for assistance must bring and present a photo ID.

You’ll also need to bring official documentation for your child that includes their name and date of birth. If you do not have a physical copy, you can bring a photo of the document.

Organizers say those who have signed up in person and received toys, or applied online for this season, are not eligible for the one-day registration.

“This event is specifically for families who missed our regular registration timeframe. Our aim is to bring smiles and holiday cheer to every child in our community,” said organizers.

Registration takes place on Friday, Dec. 22 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at 5101 Ashley Phosphate Rd, Suite 149, North Charleston.