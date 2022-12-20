NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you still need assistance with toys this Christmas season, the U.S. Marines will hold a one-day registration event in North Charleston.

A previous single-day registration event was canceled due to limited donations – but after receiving many new toys from the community the U.S. Marines are able to move forward with helping additional families during the holiday season.

That registration event will take place on Wednesday, December 21 at 12:00 p.m.

Those in need of toy assistance should go to the Toy Factor in the Festival Center at 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston.

You must provide the following credentials in order to register:

Applicants, who are parents or legal guardians, must bring the following items for proof of custody: a photo I.D. and the children’s original birth certificate, or custody documentation for each child being registered.

Children eligible to receive toy donations are between the ages of newborn to 12 years old with the exception of the child having special needs.

All applicants will receive a paper train with a number on it to match their application.

Once you receive a text message saying your number is ready for pickup, you will have three business days to collect the toys.

All toys are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.