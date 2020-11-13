Toys for Tots: Where you can donate toys for local children this holiday season

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The season for giving is here, and now more than ever, families across the Lowcountry will rely on toy donations to give a little magic to their children this Christmas.

With help from the community, News 2 and the U.S. Marines have collected millions of toys for children who live right here in the Lowcountry over the past several years.

In fact, nearly 75,000 toys were donated to support more than 14,000 children across the tri-country area last year – thanks to each of you.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted thousands of families – many of which are still out of work – and will rely on toy donations to provide a happy Christmas to their children.

News 2 has partnered with numerous businesses to provide toy drop-off locations from downtown Charleston to Summerville, Mount Pleasant and West Ashley. Below, you’ll find a list of these locations.

Families who are looking to receive toy donations can register online by clicking here.

TOY DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

Crews Chevrolet – 8199 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston

Preferred Home Services – 4214 Domino Avenue, STE A, North Charleston

Pearle Vision – 1113 Market Center Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Haddrells Point Tackle and Supply – 47 Windemere Blvd., West Ashley

American Eagle Health Insurance – 3525 Iron Horse Rd. #102, Ladson

Holy City HVAC – 1533 Folly Road, James Island

Partners in Primary Care – 1213 Remount Rd., STE E, North Charleston

Bottles Beverage Superstore – 610 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

American Biker – 679 Treeland Road, Ladson

Clekis Law Firm – 171 Church Street, Charleston

Pacific Shore Stones – 7035 Cross County Road, North Charleston

Berkeley Electric Coop – 2 Springhill Drive, Goose Creek

Closets by Design – 7268 Investment Drive, North Charleston

Colucci’s Jewelers – 10016 Dorchester Road, Summerville

Kim’s Fine Jewelry – 1216 B North Main Street, Summerville

Flex-Able – 1836 Ashley River Road, West Ashley

GEICO Local Office – 5609 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston

WCBD News 2 – 210 W. Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

The Vision Center at Seaside Farms – 1296 Long Grove Drive, Mount Pleasant