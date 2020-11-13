Toys for Tots: Where you can donate toys for local children this holiday season

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The season for giving is here, and now more than ever, families across the Lowcountry will rely on toy donations to give a little magic to their children this Christmas.
With help from the community, News 2 and the U.S. Marines have collected millions of toys for children who live right here in the Lowcountry over the past several years.
In fact, nearly 75,000 toys were donated to support more than 14,000 children across the tri-country area last year – thanks to each of you.
The coronavirus pandemic has impacted thousands of families – many of which are still out of work – and will rely on toy donations to provide a happy Christmas to their children.
News 2 has partnered with numerous businesses to provide toy drop-off locations from downtown Charleston to Summerville, Mount Pleasant and West Ashley. Below, you’ll find a list of these locations.
Families who are looking to receive toy donations can register online by clicking here.
TOY DROP-OFF LOCATIONS
Crews Chevrolet – 8199 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston
Preferred Home Services – 4214 Domino Avenue, STE A, North Charleston
Pearle Vision – 1113 Market Center Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Haddrells Point Tackle and Supply – 47 Windemere Blvd., West Ashley
American Eagle Health Insurance – 3525 Iron Horse Rd. #102, Ladson
Holy City HVAC – 1533 Folly Road, James Island
Partners in Primary Care – 1213 Remount Rd., STE E, North Charleston
Bottles Beverage Superstore – 610 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
American Biker – 679 Treeland Road, Ladson
Clekis Law Firm – 171 Church Street, Charleston
Pacific Shore Stones – 7035 Cross County Road, North Charleston
Berkeley Electric Coop – 2 Springhill Drive, Goose Creek
Closets by Design – 7268 Investment Drive, North Charleston
Colucci’s Jewelers – 10016 Dorchester Road, Summerville
Kim’s Fine Jewelry – 1216 B North Main Street, Summerville
Flex-Able – 1836 Ashley River Road, West Ashley
GEICO Local Office – 5609 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston
WCBD News 2 – 210 W. Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
The Vision Center at Seaside Farms – 1296 Long Grove Drive, Mount Pleasant