Toys for Tots: Where you can drop off toy donations in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – ‘Tis the season for giving – News 2 and the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots campaign is in full swing. Dozens of businesses will serve as drop-off locations for toy donations this holiday.
All toys donated through Toys for Tots in the tri-county area are given to families right here in the Lowcountry.
You can find the closest drop-off location in the list below:
COMMUNITY DROP-OFF LOCATIONS
ServisFirst Bank – 701 East Bay Street, STE 104, Charleston or 100 South Main Street, STE 100, Summerville
WCBD News 2 – 210 W. Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum – 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
North Charleston City Hall – 2500 City Hall Lane, North Charleston
20 DAYS OF GIVING LOCATIONS
Crews Chevrolet – 8199 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston
Preferred Home Services – 4214 Domino Avenue, STE A, North Charleston
Wiregrass (Gieco Insurance Office) – 5609 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston
Charleston Tree Experts – 2851 Maybank Highway, Charleston
Colucci’s Jewelers – 10016 Dorchester Road, Summerville
Tidewater Pharmacy – 421 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Better Collision – 429 Broadway Street, Mount Pleasant
Holy City HVAC – 1533 Folly Road, James Island
Palmetto Surety Bonds – 75 Port City Landing, Mount Pleasant
Berkeley Electric Coop – 2 Springhill Drive, Goose Creek
Charleston Amish Furniture – 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., West Ashley
Carolina Eyecare Physicians – Click for list of locations near you
Closets by Design – 7268 Investment Drive, North Charleston
Juiceria Smoothie Bar – 214 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek
Pearle Vision – 1113 Market Center Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Brownswood Nursery – 1290 Brownswood Road, Johns Island
John Price Law Firm – 3045 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
Baker Motor – 1501 Savannah Highway, West Ashley
Telus International – 3450 Ingleside Boulevard, Ladson
Blackbaud – 65 Fairchild Street, Charleston
McDonald’s – Local restaurants near you