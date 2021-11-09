Toys for Tots: Where you can drop off toy donations in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – ‘Tis the season for giving – News 2 and the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots campaign is in full swing. Dozens of businesses will serve as drop-off locations for toy donations this holiday.

All toys donated through Toys for Tots in the tri-county area are given to families right here in the Lowcountry.

You can find the closest drop-off location in the list below:

COMMUNITY DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

ServisFirst Bank – 701 East Bay Street, STE 104, Charleston or 100 South Main Street, STE 100, Summerville

WCBD News 2 – 210 W. Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum – 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

North Charleston City Hall – 2500 City Hall Lane, North Charleston

20 DAYS OF GIVING LOCATIONS

Crews Chevrolet – 8199 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston

Preferred Home Services – 4214 Domino Avenue, STE A, North Charleston

Wiregrass (Gieco Insurance Office) – 5609 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston

Charleston Tree Experts – 2851 Maybank Highway, Charleston

Colucci’s Jewelers – 10016 Dorchester Road, Summerville

Tidewater Pharmacy – 421 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Better Collision – 429 Broadway Street, Mount Pleasant

Holy City HVAC – 1533 Folly Road, James Island

Palmetto Surety Bonds – 75 Port City Landing, Mount Pleasant

Berkeley Electric Coop – 2 Springhill Drive, Goose Creek

Charleston Amish Furniture – 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., West Ashley

Carolina Eyecare Physicians – Click for list of locations near you

Closets by Design – 7268 Investment Drive, North Charleston

Juiceria Smoothie Bar – 214 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek

Pearle Vision – 1113 Market Center Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Brownswood Nursery – 1290 Brownswood Road, Johns Island

John Price Law Firm – 3045 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston

Baker Motor – 1501 Savannah Highway, West Ashley

Telus International – 3450 Ingleside Boulevard, Ladson

Blackbaud – 65 Fairchild Street, Charleston

McDonald’s – Local restaurants near you