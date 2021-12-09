WATCH: Charleston County holds annual ‘Teddie Bear Toss’ for Toys for Tots

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s raining bears! Charleston County held its annual ‘Teddie Bear Toss’ on Thursday benefitting Toys for Tots.

The event honors Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor, who just happened to be celebrating his birthday on the same day.

With a countdown of 3… 2… 1… hundreds of stuffed bears and animals were sent flying through the county’s Lonnie Hamilton building in North Charleston and into a box below.

The U.S. Marines were on hand to take the 260 bears back to the Toy Factory off Ashley Phosphate Road, where they will be sent back out to area homes for Christmas.

The donated bears have also pushed the official toy count, so far, to more than 30,000.