WATCH: North Charleston’s Teddy Bear Toss for Toys for Tots

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The season of giving is underway in the Lowcountry! News 2 and Rob Fowler stopped by the Joye Law Firm in North Charleston for day 4 of our 20 Days of Giving campaign.

For the next several weeks, you can stop by Joye Law Firm on Rivers Avenue to drop off a new, unwrapped toy for underserved children in the Lowcountry.