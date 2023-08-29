BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley and Dorchester counties are preparing for potential impacts from what will likely be Tropical Storm Idalia when it moves through South Carolina on Wednesday.

Idalia is forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane before taking aim at Florida’s Gulf Coast. It’s forecasted to move across the Sunshine State and into South Carolina during the day Wednesday as a tropical storm.

There are multiple locations between the two counties where residents can fill sandbags to protect their homes and businesses from rising water during and after the storm. People were seen stopping by some locations throughout the day. If you stop by, you are asked to bring your own shovel.

You can find a list of sandbag locations by clicking here.

Flooding will be a main concern during the storm. The French Quarter Creek community in Huger sometimes sees substantial flooding.

“I have a contractor down there that’s working and grading the yard, doing some work for me down there. I just want to make sure he moved all his materials and tools up on the high lot,” said William Foxworth, who is preparing for the storm.

“If it comes up like it did in the (1000) year flood about 5 or 6 years ago, and that was the highest spot around. And I wanna make sure the material and all that I paid for doesn’t float off,” he added.

Meanwhile, crews with Berkeley Electric Cooperative spent much of the day preparing for the storm.

Dorchester County’s emergency management said they are also ready for the storm.

“We are in full preparation mode right now, making sure that the Emergency Operation Center is ready, taking care of any last-minute preparation efforts with all of our different county agencies,” said Thomas McNeal who serves as Dorchester Director of Emergency Management.

And keep in mind, flooding could happen even in areas that might not usually flood.

“We always look at the frequently flooded intersections, and we keep an eye on them, but a storm like this where it decides to dump the most rain is kind of up for grabs. We really have to pay attention to the entire area around the county,” he said.

Dorchester County has opened its Citizen Information Line for non-emergency questions about Idalia. You can call 843-832-0393.

Berkeley County also has its citizen line opening at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. That number is 843-719-4800.