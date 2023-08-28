CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city leaders on Monday afternoon will provide an update on initial preparation for Tropical Storm Idalia and local impacts.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Interim Police Chief Chito Walker, Fire Chief Daniel Curia, Emergency Management Director Ben Almquist and other city officials will gather for a press conference at 4:00 p.m.

News 2 will carry the press conference live on air and online.

The storm is expected to become a major hurricane before making landfall along Florida’s west coast early Wednesday morning. Idalia is forecast to then cross the Florida peninsula where it could bring storm conditions and flooding to portions of the South Carolina coast Tuesday night into the day on Wednesday.

Local impacts would include heavy rain – 4-6” likely for most of the News 2 viewing area. There is an increasing concern for flooding as Idalia moves through the area.

We can also expect to see gusty winds, some power outages, and isolated tornadoes.

Storm Team 2 said the first rain bands would arrive late Tuesday with the heaviest rain on Wednesday.