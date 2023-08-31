EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) — Tropical Storm Idalia combined with a high tide made for a messy morning on Edisto Beach the next day.

“We had a king tide last night, about 8:15-8:30 and then we had a storm surge. We were expecting anywhere between 3-5 feet, it ended of being about 2.5 feet I think,” said Edisto Beach Mayor Crawford Moore.

Ocean water washed right over the sand dunes near Coot’s Bar and Grill, bringing lots of sand and debris with it. Traffic was put to a stop on Palmetto Boulevard Thursday afternoon as crews from the South Carolina Department of Transportation cleaned the road.

“This is only about the third time that this has happened since I think Matthew was the last time, so it doesn’t happen all the time but because of those elements that’s why you had so much sand in the roadway today,” said Shawn Skillman, the Media Relations Manager for SCDOT.

Mayor Moore said the same thing happened at a few locations further down the beach. The excess sand was removed and used to rebuild the damaged dunes which are there to protect the town.

“They keep the water from inundating, running up under the houses. They protect the property and protect the beach and they protect Palmetto Boulevard,” the mayor said.

Earlier this year, News 2 reported on the Army Corps of Engineer’s plan to build a 15-foot shoreline-facing dune on Edisto to protect from storm damage. That project is set to get underway in the next 2-3 years.

The mayor said a few homes in lower parts of the town were impacted by the water, but for the most part there was not a lot of damage.