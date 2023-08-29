CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Idalia is expected to impact the Lowcountry with heavy rain, flooding, gusty winds, and a risk of isolated tornadoes late Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

While forecasters are watching the track very closely and monitoring potential impacts on our area, some events have announced cancellations and some government offices are closing in anticipation of the storm.

News 2 will continue to update this list.

BUSINESS AND GOVERNMENT

City of Charleston offices, including all city recreation facilities and the City Gallery, will close at 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

EVENT CANCELLATIONS

West Ashley Farmer’s Market for Aug. 30 is canceled.

ATTRACTIONS

Boone Hall Plantation will be closed on Wednesday.

SCHOOL SCHEDULE CHANGES

School districts across coastal South Carolina are preparing for the impacts of Idalia. You can find a full list of closings and schedule changes here.