DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Flooding has been one the biggest concerns for people who live in northern Dorchester County after Tropical Storm Idalia moved across the Lowcountry.

Some residents who have lived in the area their whole lives said they have never seen anything quite like what they are experiencing after the storm.

“I grew up here in Rosinville my whole life. In 2015, we had a real bad flood, but I’ve never seen it coming up over where they had to close 15. Not able to get to work, cars in the ditch. It’s unreal,” said David Cleland.

Cleland said he had to rescue some of the animals on his dad’s property.

“Down the road where I grew up- where my dad lives- is all flooded up. The road is also flooded. I went to get a bunch of our hunting dogs at around 1130 last night. I had to go because all the dogs were swimming around in the pen. We got them out and they’re in safety and I know they’re ready to go hunting.”

The dogs were not the only living things trying to make it in the flood. News 2’s Raymond Owens said he noticed what looked like dirt on top of the water. But it appeared to be millions of ants gathered and forming a floating ant island instead.

It looked like they even saved many of their eggs as you could see white spots in the middle of this floating island.

Not only did the ants have to worry about the flood water itself, but there also appeared to be minnows in the water, swimming up to the pile to snack on some of the ants.

Up the road near the crossroads of Highway 15 and Highway 178, Felicia Simmons said her home was flooded out during the storm.

“At about eight thirty last night, the water started coming inside the house. So of course, we grabbed towels or anything we could. But then we realized it wasn’t going to help so we just started picking up everything off the floors we could pick up,” said Simmons.

They have large Halloween decorations they were building in the house to put in the yard. Those appeared to be okay.

They even have a “lazy river” with an island in the middle of it in their backyard. And there is a goldfish pond that was full of fish. But the river, island, and yard are all underwater. They have now seen goldfish swimming in the front and back yards.

Inside the house, Felicia said they saw more than just water in the home. “Well, there’s fish and crawdads, worms on the floor,” she said.

While things can be replaced and restored, she’s just okay that everyone is safe. “Today I’m just thankful we got out and everybody’s okay. Houses can be replaced.”

The county has been responding to many flooded areas across the county on Thursday. People are asked to stay home if they do not need to travel and remember to never drive through high water or around barricades.