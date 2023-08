COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster and other officials will speak Wednesday afternoon about Hurricane Idalia and its impacts on the state.

The press conference will begin at 2 p.m.

Governor McMaster issued a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of the storm.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida as a Category 3. As she moved through Florida into Georgia, she downgraded to a Category 1.

