COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order on Tuesday declaring a state of emergency ahead of expected impacts from Hurricane Idalia.

The governor said the declaration is “out of an abundance of caution,” because it allows state agencies to move people and equipment and removes restrictions that “slow things down” during the response to the storm.

Gov. McMaster said the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) will be communicating with relevant state agencies to be prepared to respond to any requests for state assistance.

The declaration also means South Carolina’s price gouging law is in effect.

“We are expecting, at the very least, high winds and high water, so we have to be prepared,” he said during a press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

The governor does not have plans to issue an evacuation order for this storm, nor does he anticipate closing any state agencies or facilities. But he did ask for South Carolinians to be prepared for impacts from the storm as it moves across the state on Wednesday and into early Thursday.

Hurricane Idalia is expected to cross Florida and potentially bring tropical storm conditions to South Carolina, according to forecasters with the National Hurricane Center.

South Carolinians should expect high winds, heavy rain, flash flooding, flooding due to storm surge, and isolated tornadoes potentially beginning Wednesday afternoon and lasting into Thursday morning or afternoon.

Gov. McMaster said citizens should anticipate power outages but noted that power companies are ready to respond quickly.

“I ask everybody to use their common sense. We’ve been through these things before. My advice would be to stick to the official sources, keep yourself aware of what the latest information is, and proceed accordingly.”