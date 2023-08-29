CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Idalia strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane on Tuesday afternoon as the storm treks toward Florida’s Gulf coast.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Idalia is about 195 miles southwest of Tampa with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. It is expected to make landfall Wednesday, potentially as a Category 3 storm.

After landfall, forecasters say the storm will make a northeastern turn and then east – moving near the coast of Georgia and South Carolina.

A tropical storm warning is active for Charleston, inland Colleton, Berkeley, Georgetown, Dorchester, and Williamsburg counties. A storm surge watch is in place for Charleston and coastal Colleton counties.

The National Weather Service has also implemented a hurricane watch for coastal Colleton County.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Tropical storm force winds between 40-50 mph are likely with gusts to 65 mph, specifically Wednesday afternoon until early Thursday morning.

Heavy rain from 2-6″ for most, flooding, power outages, and isolated tornadoes in rain bands are likely.

Storm surge is also possible along the coast with the potential for 2-4 feet.