CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Idalia prompted multiple tornado warnings across the Lowcountry during the day Wednesday as the system moved through the state.

Idalia was a powerful Category 4 storm when it made landfall along Florida’s Big Bend area around daybreak Wednesday. It weakened to a Category 1 storm as it trekked into Georgia and was later downgraded to a tropical storm before moving into South Carolina.

The National Weather Service in Charleston began issuing tornado warnings shortly before midday as the storm’s rainbands lashed the Lowcountry.

Two people suffered minor injuries after what is believed to be a weak tornado lifted and flipped their vehicle while traveling on US 52 in Goose Creek. The incident was captured on video.

Another possible tornado caused damage in north Mount Pleasant, including lifting a port-a-potty and crashing it into a vehicle in the Carolina Park neighborhood.

Several trees, powerlines, and flooded roadways were reported. Geechie Seafood saw water inside its business Wednesday evening as water rose around Shem Creek.

Many roads in downtown Charleston were flooded, leaving motorists stranded. Waves were seen crashing along The Battery with high water surrounding White Point Garden.

The storm is expected to continue its trek across South Carolina into the early morning hours Thursday before heading out into the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center said Idalia was located about 15 miles north-northwest of Charleston during its 11:00 p.m. update. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour.

Idalia is moving northeast at 21 miles per hour.