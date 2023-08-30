CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Idalia has weakened to a tropical storm on Wednesday afternoon as it nears South Carolina.

The storm was a powerful Category 4 hurricane when it made landfall along Florida’s Big Bend area around daybreak Wednesday and was downgraded to a Category 1 while on a trek across Florida and into southern Georgia.

In its 5:00 p.m. update, the National Hurricane Center said the storm is located about 115 miles west southwest of Charleston and about 40 miles west of Savannah, Georgia with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour.

Numerous tornado warnings have been issued across Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties throughout the day Wednesday as the storm’s outer rainbands moved across the state.

Heavy rain, gusty winds, flooding, storm surge, and isolated tornadoes will likely continue into the early morning hours.