CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston announced Monday morning it will implement “Hurricane Condition 4” status on Monday afternoon due to expected weather conditions from Tropical Storm Idalia.

Officials say Hurricane Condition 4 is declared when the forecast calls for the arrival of 50-knot (58 mph) sustained winds or greater within 72 hours.

“Base personnel and residents should begin preparing for the possible arrival of the storm and assess their own personal hurricane preparedness,” said base officials.

The base will begin precautionary preparations to secure property that may be exposed to storm conditions and secure items that could become projectiles during the storm’s high winds.

“Base leadership is working closely with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and local authorities to coordinate hurricane response efforts,” JBC officials said.

The first rain bands from Tropical Storm Idalia may arrive late Tuesday with the heaviest rain happening on Wednesday.

Much of the Lowcountry can expect the see heavy rain, floodings, gusty winds, power outages, and isolated tornadoes.