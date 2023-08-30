(1:00 p.m) – The eye of the storm is currently over south-central Georgia moving north-northeast at 20 mph. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Lowcountry has begun to see bands of heavy rain move through the area. All counties in the remain under a tornado watch until 10 p.m.

(11:45 a.m.) – Portions of Charleston and Dorchester counties are under a tornado warning until 12:15 p.m.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hurricane Idalia has moved into South Carolina, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and an elevated tornado risk to the Lowcountry.

Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane near Keaton Beach on Wednesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph and was moving north-northeast at 18 mph at landfall.

The National Hurricane Center said Idalia is bringing catastrophic storm surge and destructive winds to Florida’s Big Bend.

Hurricane-force winds are said to be extending 25 miles out from the center. Tropical-storm-force winds were reported outward up to 160 miles from the center of the hurricane.

The storm is now moving through Georgia into South Carolina. All counties in the Lowcountry have been placed under a tropical storm warning, storm surge warning, and tornado watch.

Much of the Lowcountry began to feel impacts –mostly rain — from the storm in the early morning Wednesday. Those impacts are expected to increase in intensity throughout the day into Thursday morning.

According to Storm Team 2, rainfall totals are expected to range between 4 and 8 inches in inland South Carolina, and 1 to 3 inches closer to the coast. Frequent 40 to 60 mph winds are expected in the area, with the highest winds over the coastal water.

The Charleston International Airport will close its air traffic control tower at 6 p.m. Wednesday in anticipation of high winds. It is expected to resume operations at 8 a.m. Thursday.

