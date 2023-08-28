COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s emergency management leaders are encouraging residents to prepare for possible impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia this week.

The storm is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane before taking aim at Florida’s west coast early Wednesday morning.

Forecasters with both the National Weather Service (NWS) and National Hurricane Center (NHC) believe Idalia will weaken into a tropical storm after landfall in the Sunshine State. Still, South Carolina could see four to eight inches of rain with heavier rainfall amounts locally, isolated tornadoes, storm surge flooding and flash flooding, along with gusty winds beginning Wednesday.

People living in the path of the storm should prepare their homes and yards for potential impacts.

Double Check Your Emergency Kit: Prepare an emergency kit with non-perishable food, water, medications, flashlights, batteries, a first-aid kit, and important documents. Make sure your kit can sustain your household for at least three days, but preferably with enough supplies to last a week or more.

Clear Gutters and Drains: Make sure to clear your gutters and storm drains of debris to prevent water accumulation and reduce the risk of flooding around your home.

Secure Outdoor Items: Store or secure outdoor furniture, garden tools, and toys. High winds can turn these objects into dangerous projectiles.

“Hurricanes and tropical storms not only threaten the coast, but all areas of South Carolina,” said officials with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. “Storm surge and flooding are the most deadly and destructive hazards associated with tropical storms and hurricanes. High winds and tornadoes can cause severe damage to buildings and homes far inland.”

