WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Ahead of the storm, school districts in South Carolina are preparing to close.

While Williamsburg County is the only district to make an official scheduling changes, Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties will to evaluate Idalia’s path.

The South Carolina State Department of Education prohibits school buses from operating during wind speeds above 30 mph or gust winds above 40 mph. As of Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center expects 50 to 60 mph winds in the Charleston metro area.

News 2 is following possible school closures and will update this page accordingly.

Williamsburg County School District

WCSD will run on a half-day schedule Wednesday, August 30.

All WCSD schools and offices will be closed Thursday, August 31.

Schools will operate on a 2- hour delay on Friday, September 1.