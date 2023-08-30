CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple roads were flooding across downtown Charleston on Wednesday night as Tropical Storm Idalia moved through the area.

More than 40 downtown roads became impassable on Wednesday due to rising water caused by heavy rainfall, high tide, and storm surge from the passing storm.

News 2’s Raymond Owens was on a military Humvee while riding through some flooded roadways, specifically along Lockwood Boulevard from Calhoun towards the Ashley River.

Several cars were seen flooded, some even left running with their windshield wipers on and left vacant in the middle of some intersections.

East Bay Street near the Aquarium was flooded, along with The Battery where waves crashed over the sea wall and water filled areas around White Point Garden.

“With one of the highest tides in Charleston history and rain on the way, we’re expecting to see serious flooding over the next few hours,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg earlier Wednesday evening. “We’re standing by and ready to assist with any emergencies, but once again, I’d urge our citizens to stay in tonight and have a quiet night at home, rather than putting themselves or our first responders at any unnecessary risk.”

People are encouraged to stay off the roads for the remainder of the night.