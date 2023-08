CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A tornado watch has been issued for the South Carolina coast as the state prepares for impacts from Hurricane Idalia.

The following Lowcountry counties are now under a watch:

Berkeley County

Charleston County

Colleton County

Dorchester County

Georgetown County

Williamsburg County

This means that tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area.

The watch is set to expire at 10 p.m.

