CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A tropical storm watch and a storm surge watch are in place for a portion of the South Carolina coast ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia.

Idalia is forecast to strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane before making landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast Wednesday morning. The storm is then expected to track along the Georgia and South Carolina coast as a tropical storm through Thursday morning.

The storm is moving north at 8 mph and had maximum sustained winds of 70 as of 5 p.m. Monday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles from the center, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

Sebastian Inlet Florida northward to South Santee River South Carolina

A tropical storm watch means tropical storm conditions (39-73 mph winds) are possible within the watch area within 48 hours.

Tropical storm force wind probability as of 5 p.m. Monday

A storm surge watch is in effect for:

Mouth of St. Mary’s River to South Santee River South Carolina

A storm surge watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the watch area during the next 48 hours.

This story is breaking and may be updated.