CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A tropical storm warning is now in effect for several Lowcountry counties ahead of impacts from Hurricane Idalia.

Idalia is forecast to strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane before making landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast early Wednesday morning. The storm is then expected to track along the Georgia and South Carolina coast as a tropical storm through Thursday morning.

The storm is moving north at 14 mph and had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph with higher gusts as of 11 a.m. Tuesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles from the center, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Altamaha Sound, Georgia northward to South Santee River, South Carolina

Counties included: Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester

A tropical storm warning means tropical storm conditions (39-73 mph winds) are expected somewhere within the warning area in the next 24 to 36 hours.

A tropical storm watch is in effort for:

South Santee River northward to Surf City North Carolina

Counties included: Georgetown, Williamsburg

A tropical storm watch means tropical storm conditions (39-73 mph winds) are possible within the watch area within 48 hours.

A storm surge watch is in effect for:

Mouth of St. Mary’s River to South Santee River South Carolina

A storm surge watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the watch area during the next 48 hours.

This story is breaking and may be updated.