CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Tropical Storm Idalia impacts the South Carolina coast.

As a reminder, you should stay away from any downed or damaged power lines during and after a storm.

Here’s what to do if you lose power:

Dominion Energy

The company recommends that customers download the Dominion Energy app, as that is the quickest way to report outages and view the outage map to stay up to date with restoration efforts.

You can view the outage map here. You can also report any outages by calling 1-888-333-4465.

Santee Cooper

Santee Cooper recommends you take the following steps if you experience a power outage:

Check your circuit panel or fuse box. If you have circuit breakers, flip the main breaker switch to the “off” position, then back to the “on” position. If you have fuses, check your fuse box and replace any fuses that have blown. Check the outside disconnect below your meter (not all buildings have an outside disconnect). Check with your neighbors to see if they have power.

You can report any outages online or by calling 888-769-7688. You will need to provide your account name, location, telephone number, the nature of the problem, and any additional information that may be relevant

You can view the outage map here.

Berkeley Electric Cooperative

Take the following steps if you lose power:

Verify your entire house is out. Check fuses or breakers. If you have determined your home is out of power, unplug any appliances you were using when the power went out. Leave a light on so you know when power is restored.

You can view the outage map here. To report an outage call 1-888-253-4232.

If the outage is widespread, phone lines may be busy when you call. When you report an outage, provide as many details as possible.

Edisto Electric Cooperative

You can view the outage map here. To report an outage call 1-800-433-3292.

