FILE | Residents build sandbags in West Ashley prior to Hurricane Ian’s arrival in September 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Municipalities across the Lowcountry are offering sandbags to residents and businesses to help them prepare for any potential impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia.

The storm, which is expected to be a major hurricane when it strikes Florida’s west coast, is forecast to weaken to before it reaches South Carolina on Wednesday.

Much of the area will see heavy rain, flooding, gusty winds, and a chance for isolated tornadoes.

Residents can find sandbag supplies where they live to help prevent damage associated with flooding and rising water during the storm.

City of Charleston

The city will make sandbags available in three different locations beginning Tuesday for residents who need them. Locations include:

Bees Landing Recreation Center – 1580 Ashley Gardens Blvd.

James Island Town Hall – 1122 Dills Bluff Rd.

Hampton Park (parking lot near the baseball field) – 30 Mary Murray Drive

Sandbag operations will take place between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. There will be a limited supply of free sand and bags Residents should bring their own shovels to assemble the sandbags. Staff will be on-site for assistance.

City of North Charleston

North Charleston will begin sandbag operations on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Gussie Green Community Center

North Charleston Athletic Center

North Charleston Aquatic Center

Sandbag operations will be self-serve only.

Berkeley County

Sandbags are available on a first-come, first-served basis at several sites in Berkeley County.

Hanahan – The ballfields behind Trident Technical College at Mabeline Road and Railroad Avenue

Moncks Corner – Off Carolina Avenue behind the railroad tracks (behind Moncks Corner Fire Department headquarters)

Moncks Corner / Summerville – Central Berkeley Fire & EMS Station 3, 115 Sunview Avenue, Moncks Corner

Goose Creek – Across from Goose Creek Fire Department headquarters at 201 Button Hall Avenue, Goose Creek

Huger – Cainhoy Fire Department Station 6, 1004 United Drive, Huger

Additional locations may be announced as needed.

Dorchester County

The county will provide sand and bags at five locations; however, people should bring their own shovels. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per resident or business owner.

Ridgeville Town Hall, 105 School St., Ridgeville, SC 29472

Harleyville Town Hall, 122 W Main St., Harleyville, SC 29448

Dorchester County Court House in St. George, 5200 E. Jim Bilton Blvd. St., George, SC 29477

Gahagan Park, 184 W. Boundary St., Summerville, SC 29485

Old Bi-lo Parking Lot, (By Summerville High School) 1452 Boone Hill Rd., Summerville, SC 29483

Count on 2 for updates as additional sandbag locations are announced.