Arrest in 43-year-old murder case stuns Wisconsin town

In this March 14, 2019 booking photo provided by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is Raymand Vannieuwenhoven. Prosecutors said they used DNA and genetic genealogy to connect Vannieuwenhoven to the killings 43 years ago of a young couple David Schuldes and Ellen Matheys. Vannieuwenhoven, 82, a widower and father of five grown children had lived quietly for two decades among the 800 residents of Lakewood, a northern Wisconsin town about 25 miles southwest from the site of the murders. Now he is being held on a $1 million bond. (Marinette County Sheriff via AP)

LAKEWOOD, Wis. (AP) — The news of his neighbor’s arrest hit Wayne Sankey like a thunderbolt.

It was too much to believe: The text message from Sankey’s friend said his next-door neighbor — the helpful, 82-year-old handyman with a gravelly voice — had been arrested and authorities were saying he was a cold-blooded killer.

Investigators said they used genetic genealogy to connect Raymand Vannieuwenhoven (van-EE’-ven-HOO’-ven) to the killings 43 years ago of a young couple, David Schuldes and Ellen Matheys.

The widower and father of five grown children had lived quietly for two decades among the 800 residents of Lakewood, a northern Wisconsin town about 25 miles southwest from the site of the murders. Now he was being held on a $1 million bond.

He had lived in plain sight, yet outside detectives’ radar.