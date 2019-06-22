Father and son rescued from ocean in Myrtle Beach

Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Fire Department

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Rescue swimmers helped save a father and son who were washed out by morning storms while paddle boarding this morning.

According to a social media post by the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, a ten-year-old and his father were paddle boarding off the beach near 67th Avenue North when a storm pushed them out. The post says other paddle boarders were there to help. Boaters saw what was happening and jumped in to help as well.

These are some pictures posted online by the Myrtle Beach Fire Department: