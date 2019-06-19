Georgetown police looking for Dollar General burglar

Georgetown police announced that on Tuesday morning at approximately 1:54, officers responded to 510 Church Street, the Dollar General, in reference to a possible burglary.

Upon arrival they noticed the front door had been shattered. A witness observed what appeared to be a black male wearing a white hat and red shirt with blue jeans, exit the store with merchandise in his arms. The subject ran across Church Street, near the Hertz Rental Car at 527 Church Street.

The CCTV footage of Dollar General was reviewed, at which time the male subject, was seen throwing a rock at the glass panel of the door. The male was then seen jumping behind the counter and taking several items.

If anyone has information about this crime or can identify the suspect in the photographs you are asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, or our TIP Line at 843-545-4400.