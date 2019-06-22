Hundreds gather to remember the life of Hezekiah Walters

Courtesy: WFLA

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Family and friends along with Hillsborough County School officials gathering on Saturday morning to honor the life of Hezekiah Walters. The 14-year-old collapsed and died during football practice last week in Tampa.

Hundreds gathered at Bible-Based Fellowship of Temple Terrace to remember the young man who was quiet and multi-talented. Walters’ cousin, Tiffany Berry, told 8 on your Side that the teenager always wanted to make his mom proud and had a dream to play football.

“He wanted to prove that he could play. He did Martial Arts for so long, but he wanted to participate in football. It was a huge deal for him to be able to tryout and condition and make the team. He didn’t limit himself,” said Tiffany Berry.

The family is now relying on their faith, knowing Walters is in a better place and they will see him again someday.

“He would probably be overwhelmed by this outpouring of love and support, but I think it also would make him feel good inside to know that he made an impact and a difference,” added Berry.

The Hillsborough Education Foundation created a memorial scholarship fund in Walters memory. To donate to the scholarship, click here.