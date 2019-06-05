Mexican church leader still its ‘apostle’ after rape arrest

FILE – In this Aug. 14, 2009 file photo, worshippers raise their hands at La Luz Del Mundo, “Light of the World, Restoration of the Primitive Christian Church,” during the Holy Dinner celebration, one of the principal religious events of The Light of the World church at the Hermosa Provincia Temple in Guadalajara, Mexico. California authorities have charged the leader and self-proclaimed apostle of La Luz Del Mundo (The Light of the World), a church based in Mexico that claims over 1 million followers, with child rape. Becerra on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 announced that Joaquin Garcia has been arrested and charged with committing 26 felonies in Southern California between 2015 and 2018. The charges also include human trafficking and producing child pornography. (AP Photo/Carlos Jasso, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Mexico-based La Luz del Mundo church said Wednesday that its leader and “apostle” Naasón Joaquín García, who was arrested in California on charges of human trafficking and child rape, remains the spiritual leader of the group, which claims 5 million followers in 58 countries. It also strongly denied the charges.

“We believe these accusations are defamation and slander of our international director, the apostle of Jesus Christ,” said church spokesman Silem García, who is not related to Joaquín García. “His position as apostle of Jesus Christ was given to him by God, and for life, and he continues to lead the church.”

Joaquín García and a follower of the church, Susana Medina Oaxaca, 24, were arrested on Monday after landing at Los Angeles International Airport.

Joaquín García, 50, and three co-defendants face a 26-count felony complaint with allegations that range from human trafficking and production of child pornography to rape of a minor. The charges detail allegations involving three girls and one woman between 2015 and 2018 in Los Angeles County.

The fundamentalist Christian church, whose name translates to The Light of the World, was founded in 1926 by Joaquin García’s grandfather. His father also led the church and was the subject of child sex abuse allegations in 1997, but authorities in Mexico never filed criminal charges.

The accusations were particularly painful for a church that has tried to cultivate an image for its law-abiding, hard-working, conservatively-dressing people in Mexico — a country where it claims about 1.8 million followers. Its male members favor suits and short hair, and female members wear veils that cover their hair and modest dresses. There are about 1 million U.S. members.

“We have always encouraged prayer, honesty,” said Mexico City church member Ruben Barrera. “Look at the way we dress, it is very honest, the haircuts, the way the women dress. We practice what we preach.”

The church has itself been the subject of discrimination in Mexico, in part because it has recruited significantly from Mexico’s lower classes and because many in the predominantly Roman Catholic Country are suspicious of religious minorities.

But in the western city of Guadalajara where it is based, housewives seek out Luz del Mundo followers to work as maids, because of their reputation for honesty. When asked why the church has so many well-appointed temples in Mexico, García, the spokesman said “that is because the faithful” — many of whom are construction workers “are the ones who do the construction.”

Around 1,000 worshippers gathered at the headquarters of La Luz del Mundo in Guadalajara Tuesday evening to pray for Joaquín García as he was held in Los Angeles on $25 million bail.

Another follower, Alondra Ocampo, 36, was arrested in Los Angeles County and fourth defendant, Azalea Rangel Melendez, was at large. Initial court appearances for some or all of those in custody were expected Wednesday afternoon. It was not immediately clear whether the defendants had attorneys.

Joaquín Garcia is named in 14 counts and Ocampo in 21. Oaxaca and Melendez are each named in two counts.

Joaquín García — who was a minister in Los Angeles and other parts of Southern California before becoming the church’s leader — coerced the victims into performing sex acts by telling them that refusing would be going against God, authorities said.

He allegedly forced the victims, who were members of the church, to sexually touch themselves and each other. One of his co-defendants also allegedly took nude photographs of the victims and sent the pictures to García, the criminal complaint said.

Joaquín García told one of the victims and others in 2017, after they had completed a “flirty” dance wearing “as little clothing as possible,” that kings can have mistresses and an apostle of God cannot be judged for his actions, the complaint stated.

“Crimes like those alleged in this complaint have no place in our society. Period,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “We must not turn a blind eye to sexual violence and trafficking in our state.”

The attorney general’s investigation began in 2018, prompted in part by a tip to the California Department of Justice through an online clergy abuse complaint form.

The arrest is sure to prove an embarrassment for Mexico, in part because similar allegations have never resulted in charges there and in part because the church has long had political influence.

“It shows the enormous difference between the quality of law enforcement in Mexico and the United States,” said sociologist Bernardo Barranco of the Center for the Study of Religions in Mexico. “In Mexico, unfortunately, there is an innate protection for clergy, not just for the Luz del Mundo.”

In May, an opera concert at Palacio de Bellas Artes, the main cultural venue in Mexico, generated controversy because in some places it was presented as a tribute to Joaquin García. Critics said a secular state such as Mexico should not use a public place for that purpose.

The work, “The Guardian of the Mirror,” was broadcast on social networks and screened outside the Palace, with the church’s followers in the audience.

La Luz del Mundo denied that it was an homage and said the opinions expressed in social networks were not promoted by the institution.

Mexico’s former ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, the PRI, long supported Luz del Mundo as a counterweight to the Roman Catholic Church, whose followers led an armed uprising against anti-clerical laws in the 1920s.

That relationship cooled after the PRI became friendlier with the Catholic church between 2012 and 2018, but new leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has shown more openness to protestant and evangelical churches than his predecessors. He took office late last year.

Asked about the arrest on Wednesday, Lopez Obrador said “we didn’t know, or at least authorities didn’t have information, about what was made public yesterday,” adding “my conscience is clear.”

Stevenson reported from Mexico City.