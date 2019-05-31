Man pleads not guilty to California terrorist bombing plot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An Army combat veteran charged with plotting to bomb a white supremacist rally in Southern California has pleaded not guilty to terrorism charges.

The Los Angeles Times says 26-year-old Mark Steven Domingo entered pleas Friday in Los Angeles.

Domingo was arrested in April after receiving what he thought was an improvised explosive device from an undercover law enforcement agent.

Investigators say Domingo wanted to kill people at a planned April Nazi rally that didn’t take place.

Court papers say Domingo also discussed other attacks on Jews, churches and police.

Domingo, a convert to Islam, is a combat veteran who served in Afghanistan before being kicked out of the Army.

Domingo is charged with providing material support to terrorists and attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction.