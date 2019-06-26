Officials proceed to improve schools in Berkeley County following board meeting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the Berkeley County School District proceed to take steps in the right direction as they continue to improve their schools and the quality of education.

Here are some of the topics that were touched on during the board meeting in Berkeley County:

25 teachers to achieve district-wide second-grade class size reduction

Additional mental health workers (8) and social workers (2), for a district total of 22 mental health workers and 11 social workers

39 special education assistants to be placed in every self-contained classroom

17.5 elementary resource teachers, 20:1

Additional $100 for teacher supply checks

31 bookkeepers at elementary and middle schools with students over 500

5 assistant principals (CBM, BMS, CHS, CBH, SHS) and 3 administrative assistants (BIS, FBE, NES) to support growth

6% increase – all employees will receive the increase (plus STEP), in addition to the retroactive 2% passed in December

