Puppy found in crate covered in feces in Myrtle Beach, ‘appeared near death from infection’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A puppy was found in a crate covered in feces in Myrtle Beach and “appeared near death from infection,” a police report said.

On Monday around 2 p.m., officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department executed a search warrant at a room at the Suburban Lodge, located on Frontage Rd. E., according to the report.

Officers found a 9-month-old German Shepherd “in a crate covered in urine and feces,” the report said. “The dog was immobile, emaciated, had visible open wound with disease and infection.”

An officer observed the dog trying to eat feces and hair inside the crate and there was no water present, the report also said. The dog was alert, but “appeared near death from infection” and the officer “could smell the disease and infection from the hallway.”

“The unsanitary environment of the crate and room created an immediate danger to public health and safety for the staff and neighboring public,” added the report.

Christopher Wesley Sauber, 31, was located in the room around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to the report. He was taken into custody and transported to the Myrtle Beach jail.