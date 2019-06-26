SC K9 officer dies after being hit by car

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) – A K-9 officer for South Carolina’s Horry County has died after being hit by a car.

WBTW-TV reports officials say K-9 Emma died following the Tuesday night accident. Authorities say the dog ran into a road after returning home with her handler, Sgt. Craig Hutchinson, and was hit by an on-coming car.

Emma worked with the Horry County Police Department since 2018 and was trained to detect explosive ordinances. She also served with the HCPD Special Operations Division and participated in school visits and community engagement events.

Police Chief Joseph Hill says such a loss affects the entire department and the community. He says Emma will be missed.