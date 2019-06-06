Services begin for the 12 victims of Virginia Beach shooting

Jason Towery, Stafford County, Va., Director of Public Works, speaks during a memorial service for Christopher K. Rapp and the victims of the Virginia Beach shootings Wednesday June 5, 2019, in Stafford, Va. Rapp, a former Stafford County, Va., employee who was one of 12 killed in the May 31, shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center in Virginia Beach, Va. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of mourners have packed a Catholic church to remember a married mother of three who was killed at a Virginia Beach municipal building.

Thursday’s funeral mass in Virginia Beach for 42-year-old Katherine “Kate” Nixon was among the first memorial services for the 12 people who died in Friday’s mass shooting .

Pastor Eric Vogt of St. Gregory the Great said Nixon attended bible study every Tuesday and clearly meant it when she wished peace to parishioners every Sunday.

Younger brother Matthew Lusich said Nixon was the second oldest of eight siblings who became a natural leader in the family.

She followed her father and grandfather by getting a civil engineering degree. Nixon worked as a compliance manager for Virginia Beach when another city worked opened fire in a government building.