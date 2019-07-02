Staying safe at the beach this holiday season

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s the heat of the summer and you’re probably ready to go to the beach with your family and friends and jump into the ocean.

As amazing as that sounds, however, there’s one important thing that you want to make sure of before you jump headfirst into the water: safety.

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission operates a number of Lowcountry beaches that all offer seasonally lifeguarded ocean access.

Despite having a highly trained lifeguard staff on hand, it’s important for you to understand safety tips that can help protect you and your family.

Parents play a big role when it comes to the safety of children on the beach.

Parents are advised to keep a close eye on their children at all times even if there is a lifeguard present. They should also teach their children to look for a lifeguard if they do ever become separated from their parents or caregivers at any time. Parents should report a missing child to the lifeguard staff immediately so that searching can begin. In fact, 201 reported missing people were found at Charleston County Park beaches in 2018.

Rip currents can be a huge issue when swimming in the ocean and beach-goers should familiarize themselves with rip currents and know how to escape from them.

Rip currents are identified by choppy and different colored water, a break in a wave pattern or foam and seaweed moving out towards the sea.

Charleston County Parks wants to advise swimmers not to panic swim against the current if you are caught in one.

“If you do get caught in a rip current, you swim parallel to shore or if you find yourself tired, you can just float on your back and it’ll spit you out. Rip currents really don’t end up lasting for a real long distance, so it’ll spit you out in the end and if you’re swimming near a lifeguard, which we highly recommend, then someone will be out there to help you shortly.” Luke Meier, Lifeguard, Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission

They urge swimmers to wave to get a lifeguard’s attention, so they can assist in a rescue.

Weather is another big issue that many people need to be aware of before even arriving to the beach.

When it comes to the heat, it’s important to remember to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and electrolyte drinks.

Another big issue when it comes to the weather is lightning.

If there is any lightning spotted within 10 miles of a county beach park, then everyone must exit the beaches and seek shelter.

None of the beaches can be re-opened until there is a 30 minute buffer following the last lightning strike and the all-clear is given.

Observing and obeying the lifeguard warning flags and signs is very important because it helps you know what exactly is going on and what you should do in order to keep you safe.

The meaning of the warning flags and symbols is as follows:

Red over Yellow: Designated life-guarded swimming area between flags.

Yellow: Use caution. Rough water or possible dangerous sea life.

Yellow with Black Circle: Surfboards and other non-powered watercraft are prohibited.

Red: No swimming. The water is closed due to dangerous currents, severe storms or lighting. Possible dangerous sea life.

Purple: Sea pests. There are a higher than normal number of dangerous marine animals in the water (this is not intended to notify of the presence of sharks).







Photo Credit: Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission

Charleston County Lifeguard Luke Meier wanted to also inform beach-goers to stay away from structures like piers and groins because they are covered in barnacles, fishing lines, and marine life do hang around these structures.

Marine life is something that you should be aware of because some could be potentially harmful.

One species of marine life to watch out for are stingrays.

If you are encountered by a stingray, it’s best to shuffle your feet around it so that it’s tail doesn’t sting you. However, if you do get stung then you should put the part of your body that is injured into as hot of water as possible to not allow the sting to travel any further through your body.

You should also watch out for jellyfish.

“If you get stung [ by a jellyfish ], you want to peel the tentacles off and you salt water to rinse. In the event that you do get stung, we ask that you don’t call EMS unless you’re having difficulty breathing and just deal with it with salt water and peeling off the tentacles,” says Meier about how to best deal with a jellyfish sting.

The beach is a great place to take the family and go with friends, but just remember the most important thing to remember when you’re out there is to stay safe.