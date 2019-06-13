White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to leave Trump Administration

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the Trump Administration.

Sanders, who has been on the job since mid-2017, will leave her post at the end of the month.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the announcement saying she will be returning to her home state of Arkansas.

“She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job,” he said in the tweet. “I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!”

Sanders took over for Sean Spicer who left his position in July of 2017.