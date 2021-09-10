Up 2 You: What makes Jack’s Cosmic Dogs one of the Lowcountry’s favorite spots to grab a hot dog?

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – You voted for Jack’s Cosmic Dogs as one of the most popular places to grab a hot dog.

“I’m a collector of things, so my wife is very happy that I have a place to put all of this stuff,” said Jack Hurley, owner of Jack’s Cosmic Dogs.

A roadside attraction and joint, Jack’s Cosmic Dogs draws lots of people in.

“My wife and I are both very creative with ideas,” said Hurley.

His wife calls him Jack, but to his customers he’s big dog. He’s creative with his menu too.

“The one that got us on the map is our Cosmic Dog that has our own sweet potato mustard… and blue cheese coleslaw, so the combination of those two it’s like a new food group,” said Hurley and for the adventurous, “It’s a Blue Galactic which has chili, our sweet potato mustard, cheese, onions, and it has almost everything, but the kitchen sink.”

Phyllis Malpas started working at the joint six years ago. She says it’s the Cosmic Dog that keeps the customers coming in.

The joint is more like a reunion where tourists are welcome and locals keep coming.

“This is a place people come to be happy. You can go lots of places to eat, but sometimes people just need some place where they can relax, they can take their time, and they can be happy,” said Hurley.

I asked if there were plans to add any new items on the menu… “No, haha. No. only because we have a pattern, we’re fast and staff doesn’t like change,” said Hurley.